Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.77

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.01, with a volume of 4651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $664.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $762,090.00. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.