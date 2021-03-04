HC Wainwright Boosts Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target to $95.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.82% from the company’s current price.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $5,246,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $800,915.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $108,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,408.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,621,299 shares of company stock worth $174,171,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,056,000 after buying an additional 1,363,078 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

