Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at SVB Leerink

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

HCAT stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $49,018.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $84,390.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,245 shares of company stock worth $8,015,160 in the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after buying an additional 308,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,784,000 after buying an additional 1,927,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 287,644 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,344,000 after buying an additional 118,890 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after buying an additional 186,266 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.