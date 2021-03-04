HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,382 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $98,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,563.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

