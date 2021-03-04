HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). HealthStream posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

HSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in HealthStream by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HealthStream by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

HSTM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 236,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.66 million, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

