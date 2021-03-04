Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Several research analysts have commented on HTBX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ HTBX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,259,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,225. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

