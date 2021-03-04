HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

