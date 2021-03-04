Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the January 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $51.00. 32,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,592. Heineken has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

