Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $227.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Helen of Troy have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company witnessed drab operating margin during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 thanks to higher marketing, freight and distribution expenses as well as adverse product mix in the Housewares segment. Apart from this, Helen of Troy’s international presence exposes it to risks associated with adverse foreign currency rates. Nevertheless, the company is gaining from strength in its Leadership Brands. During fiscal third-quarter, sales from such brands rallied 33.9% year-over-year. Also, solid online growth and contributions from Drybar Products’ buyout are driving the upside. Such trends were seen in the quarter with sales and earnings increasing and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, management provided an optimistic view for fiscal 2021.”

HELE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $217.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.53.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after acquiring an additional 155,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

