Hellenic Coin Price Hits $1.56 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00003156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $108.94 million and $149,276.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.70 or 0.00374132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

