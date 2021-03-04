HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.91 ($92.84).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €60.25 ($70.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 40.25. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a fifty-two week high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €69.42 and a 200-day moving average of €54.24.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

