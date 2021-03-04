Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €100.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.20 ($107.29).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €83.32 ($98.02) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.53.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

