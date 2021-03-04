Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:HFRO opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

