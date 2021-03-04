Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the January 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000.

SNLN stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

