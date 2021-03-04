HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,549 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 296,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 93,121 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

