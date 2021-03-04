HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,773,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,792,000 after buying an additional 195,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,888,000 after acquiring an additional 231,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,642 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,789,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,692,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 75,683 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEN opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,716 shares of company stock worth $1,400,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

