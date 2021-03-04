HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

NYSE:PSX opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $89.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

