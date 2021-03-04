HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 46,279 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 46,279 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 121,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 32,397 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,136 shares of company stock worth $3,839,112. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.