Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,581 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 80.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

