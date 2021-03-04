Holistic Financial Partners Buys Shares of 126 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $36.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,048.08. 96,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,964.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,725.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

