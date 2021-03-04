Holistic Financial Partners Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 234,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.83. 41,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $179.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

