Holistic Financial Partners Grows Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Nestlé were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 12.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $167,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.51. The stock had a trading volume of 554,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average is $115.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

