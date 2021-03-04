Holistic Financial Partners Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 246,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 82,293 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $74.66. 1,408,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,398,963. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

