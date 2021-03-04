Holistic Financial Partners Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.92. 441,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,446,271. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $630.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.02.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

