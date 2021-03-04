Holistic Financial Partners Increases Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Chewy comprises approximately 0.5% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Chewy were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chewy by 509.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 489.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chewy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 675.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 534,550 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.22. 84,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,243. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of -210.13 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 713,722 shares of company stock valued at $66,590,788. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

