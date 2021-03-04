Holistic Financial Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Holistic Financial Partners cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,001. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

