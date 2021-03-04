Holistic Financial Partners Purchases 2,772 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.07. 316,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,057,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $141.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

