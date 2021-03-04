Holistic Financial Partners Purchases 417 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,275,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $956,201,000 after purchasing an additional 242,292 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,686,455. The company has a market cap of $227.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

