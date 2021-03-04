Holistic Financial Partners Purchases 488 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in AT&T were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 494,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,039 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 147,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,296,121. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

