Holistic Financial Partners Purchases Shares of 13,068 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,674,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 423,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 28,881 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.13. 75,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,118. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79.

