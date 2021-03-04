Holistic Financial Partners Raises Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Nestlé were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 84,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.51. The stock had a trading volume of 554,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,916. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $303.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

