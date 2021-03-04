Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 448,545 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 1.10% of Hologic worth $206,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hologic by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Hologic by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Hologic by 55.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

HOLX traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,112. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

