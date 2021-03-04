Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.