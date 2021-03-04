Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of HBMD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,682. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. Howard Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $273.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Howard Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.