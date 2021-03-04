Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

HWM traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.56. 205,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,281. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $30.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

