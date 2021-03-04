HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. HubSpot reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.57.

NYSE HUBS opened at $498.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $547.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $441.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.38.

In other HubSpot news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $4,484,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,489,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,933 shares of company stock worth $37,227,814. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $157,782,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,267,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

