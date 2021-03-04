Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%.

NASDAQ:HDSN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.42. 18,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.08.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,928 shares in the company, valued at $183,832.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

