Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to post $20.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.33 billion. Humana posted sales of $18.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $82.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.44 billion to $85.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $89.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $86.50 billion to $91.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Argus upped their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

HUM opened at $382.61 on Thursday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

