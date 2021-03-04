HUSD Price Up 0% This Week (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC on major exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $748.13 million and approximately $1.40 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.24 or 0.00772379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00026801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00032437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00044613 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 747,958,265 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

