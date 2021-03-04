hybrix Trading Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One hybrix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular exchanges. hybrix has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $2,817.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, hybrix has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.10 or 0.00477610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00072054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00077203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00083145 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.20 or 0.00488179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00051135 BTC.

hybrix Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,314,168 tokens. The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0. The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io.

hybrix Token Trading

