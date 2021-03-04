HyperQuant Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $29,972.22 and approximately $3,997.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00058902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.95 or 0.00794439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00027225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00033278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00062409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00045706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

