I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.12. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $65.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,016,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 856,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,551,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,144,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,083,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

