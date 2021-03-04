Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CDMGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Icade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Icade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Icade has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. Icade has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.16.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

