ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $87.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $90.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in ICF International by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ICF International by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

