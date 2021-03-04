Ideaology (IDEA) Hits Market Cap of $2.19 Million

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $103,163.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Ideaology

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,343,512 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

