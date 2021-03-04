IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDXX traded down $10.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $487.70. 2,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,964. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $509.19 and a 200 day moving average of $449.87.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

