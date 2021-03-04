IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells $146,114.75 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $146,114.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $155,424.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $77,765.81.

On Thursday, December 17th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,618 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $139,309.80.

Shares of IGMS traded down $7.96 on Wednesday, reaching $81.31. 133,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,682. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush downgraded IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

