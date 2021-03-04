Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,060 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after acquiring an additional 933,432 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 673,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

NYSE TDOC opened at $203.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.85. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,215,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,403 shares of company stock worth $61,246,486 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

