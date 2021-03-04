Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 3,644 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -154.59 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

QTS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.35.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,575 shares of company stock worth $768,558. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

