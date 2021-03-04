Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,094,000 after purchasing an additional 484,536 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,035,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,340,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 65.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after buying an additional 1,240,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after buying an additional 107,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at $23,447,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

NYSE HRB opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.